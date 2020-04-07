Jefferies Financial Group Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Hexcel stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 126,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,848.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $81,994,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

