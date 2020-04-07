Jefferies Financial Group Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 200

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

WG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded John Wood Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 391.42 ($5.15).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.33. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38).

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,015 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

