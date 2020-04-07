Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.07.

NASDAQ FB opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $439.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

