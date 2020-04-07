Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $413,651.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $413,651.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02583385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00203828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054544 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

