John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 17,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

