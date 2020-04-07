Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.00-9.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.95-9.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

