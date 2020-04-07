Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.48. 5,402,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

