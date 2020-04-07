JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 600

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 581.40 ($7.65). 4,793,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 648.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 707.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.