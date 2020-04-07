JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JPM opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

