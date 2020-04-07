JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 200.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 578,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

