JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 91” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 91 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOVN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

