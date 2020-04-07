JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

General Electric stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. 3,470,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,753,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

