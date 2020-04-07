Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,100 ($119.71) to GBX 9,700 ($127.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,254.57 ($108.58).

Shares of LON:JET traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,600 ($86.82). 139,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,651.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

