Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Kemper worth $53,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KMPR stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.