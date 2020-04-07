Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,553,941 shares of company stock worth $8,277,124 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

