KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/30/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

3/24/2020 – KERING S A/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2020 – KERING S A/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/24/2020 – KERING S A/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/12/2020 – KERING S A/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

PPRUY opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

