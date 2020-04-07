KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd.

KRYAY stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 22,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,468. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

