KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $10.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 519,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 253,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

