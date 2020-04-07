Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises about 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 963.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. 147,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

