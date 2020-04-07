Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $20.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,022. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

