Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $132.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

