Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $19.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRG. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 25,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,021. The firm has a market cap of $764.25 million, a P/E ratio of -886.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.