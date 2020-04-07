KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 204.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64,201 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

KKR stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

