KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of KLA worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

