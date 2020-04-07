Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €6.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €6.50 ($7.56) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.64 ($6.56).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €3.43 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of €7.37 ($8.56).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.