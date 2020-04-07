KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s (KNRRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

KNRRY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 107,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,473. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

