Komodo Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market cap of $51.49 million and $2.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00506614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00109491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00083201 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002010 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,132,581 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Binance, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

