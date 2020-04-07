Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY):

4/1/2020 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

3/30/2020 – Koninklijke DSM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Koninklijke DSM had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2020 – Koninklijke DSM had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2020 – Koninklijke DSM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

