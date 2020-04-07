Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €33.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €33.90 ($39.42) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.19 ($51.38).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

