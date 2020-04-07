Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 177,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 131,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 23,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

