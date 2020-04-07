Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,186. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

