Krios (KRI) Trading Down 35% This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,958.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.02585101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00202229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,146,239 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.