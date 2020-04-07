Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several research firms have commented on KRYS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $4,427,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 58.88, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

