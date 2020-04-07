L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $2,796,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

