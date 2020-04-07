Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.