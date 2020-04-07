Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

