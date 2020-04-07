Lamden Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,341.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $8,341.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037317 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

