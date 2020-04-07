Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €48.00 by Barclays

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($63.13).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €40.15 ($46.69) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. Lanxess has a one year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.