Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Buy Rating at Baader Bank

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat Lanxess von Add” auf Buy” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 60 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Den europaischen Chemieunternehmen stehe in den kommenden drei bis vier Monaten wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie ein herber Abschwung bevor, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Gegensatz zur Zeit der Finanzkrise in den Jahren 2008 und 2009 aber sei Lanxess nun defensiver aufgestellt und durfte damit deutlich weniger anfallig fur zyklische Schwankungen sein. Zudem konnten die Aktien von der starken Bilanz des Unternehmens profitieren./la/he

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:24 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Lanxess alerts:

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.