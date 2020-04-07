LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $71,295.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.02582692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00201854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 662,559,480 coins and its circulating supply is 347,233,255 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

