Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.25 ($2.02).

LTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LTG opened at GBX 121 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.66. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.