LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 62,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $469.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $113,120.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at $110,470,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.