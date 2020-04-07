Lena Wilson Buys 389 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Lena Wilson purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

ITRK stock traded up GBX 135 ($1.78) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,653 ($61.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,004.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,420.88. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

ITRK has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) price target (down previously from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

