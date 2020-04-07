LendingClub (NYSE:LC) vs. China Recycling Energy (NYSE:CREG) Critical Review

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Recycling Energy and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingClub 0 1 3 0 2.75

LendingClub has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 174.19%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LendingClub shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and LendingClub’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $4.89 million 1.00 -$66.00 million N/A N/A LendingClub $758.61 million 0.91 -$30.75 million $0.02 387.50

LendingClub has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -53.58% -25.70% LendingClub -4.05% 0.25% 0.07%

Summary

LendingClub beats China Recycling Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

