Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BWS Financial cut their target price on Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.31.

TREE opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $305.12. Lendingtree Inc has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

