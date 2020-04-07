LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of LGI Homes worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market cap of $871.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

