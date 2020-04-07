LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 26,340 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $240.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.88.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

