LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of MS opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.