LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 140,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

LBRT stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

