LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 180,000 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.37% of Jeld-Wen worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

